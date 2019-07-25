Lessons From Mandela’s Struggle For African Liberation

The story of Nelson Mandela is already known. The summary of it is that he was born and raised from the wrong side of inequality. He led the fight for the freedom of his people and at a time he was branded a terrorist and incarcerated. He regained freedom and rose to become the president of a free country. Six years ago, Mandela died a universal hero and indeed one of the greatest and most revered homosapien that ever trot the earth.

There are so many lessons to be learnt from Mandela and his struggle, but I will concentrate on just three: altruism, vision, and historical consciousness. These were some of the major attributes that stood Mandela out as an icon. They are the very attributes African leaders should emulate if the continent must make sense of the 21st Century. Before I touch on the lessons of Mandela`s struggle, it is important to start with this teaser; how is Africa faring today? If I were to invoke Mandela today I will request him to appear to every African president in a dream, and beg them to stop collecting loans.

How have we allowed this to go on? This loan madness must stop if Africa must escape the impending decolonisation. Without sounding too ecclesiastical, I dare to remind that none of our major religions approves of reckless loans and borrowing. The creator`s command is for man to deploy deep thinking and to create solutions. You can confirm that from the Bible and the Koran.

It is a sad commentary that governance in Africa is no longer driven by ideas but by foreign loans. Just as our ancestors were tricked with mirrors, whiskeys, flowery hats and gun powders to sell out the continent to slave merchants and colonialists, our current leaders are not altruistic as Mandela but are mortgaging the continent`s strategic assets and resources through spurious loans. Just as in the olden days, African leaders are appending signatures on complicated military, loans and trade deals they don’t understand.

The current debt status of African continent, like obscenity, is difficult to define. Any angle you chose to look at it you still land with the same ugly adjectives. I think sordid is the nearest synonym. As at today, about 25 African countries have not only surpassed the 55 per cent debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), they are still borrowing to fund chaos!.

Indeed, Catholic Bishop Mathew Kukah captured it most poignantly when he declared that a first time visitor to his country (and indeed the entire continent)… “would think they have crashed into a party organised by drunken criminals who, in their bouts of raucous inebriation have resorted to a brawl with self-injuries while overturning tables and food, destroying both glasses and plates.”

Sadly, African leaders act like deranged arsonists; they burn down the house again and again, and each time they do so, they call it a learning experience.

I know Mandela would be turning in his grave on seeing the level of crass opportunism and callousy among African leaders. Instead of ideas and creativity, governance in Africa has become an art of begging for loans, and squandering them, and then begging again and leaving the burden of repayment to generation yet unborn. The climax of leadership ineptitude was the acceptance of the gift of African Union (AU) secretariat complex from China. Nothing could be more demeaning than for post-Mandela African leaders to gather in Addis Ababa and beg China to build the AU Secretariat.

It is shameful that an edifice that ordinarily should symbolise the pride and aspirations of the continent is a donation by China. Mandela wouldn’t have accepted that.

Mandela was a brave man but he left behind (not his doing) a very timid and visionless black race with unforgivably dishevelled leadership. The post-Mandela Africa is bedevilled by insecurity and poverty. On the surface, these twin incubus appear to be separate, but on a closer look, their relationship is conjoined Siamese – they feed on and facilitate each other. While it is common knowledge that insecurity stifles development, it is acutely certain that poverty, unemployment and poor infrastructure can as well through-up insecurity as is the case in Nigeria and most of the other African countries currently facing insurrection and crime. African leaders must wake up from the illusion that they could be helped by external support to overcome these challenges. I dare to submit; no foreign loan is designed to cure Africa`s backwardness. They are actually instruments by the world powers to maintain the economic disparity among nations.

No military alliance or supplies is meant to make Africa as strong as the donors; they are actually meant to moderate our weakness and maintain the power imbalance in favour of the world powers. African leaders must realise that those who pretend to sympathise with the insecurity in the continent are the same ones who have deliberately refused to regulate their weapons industry.

They pretend to support your wars against insurgents in the day, and open their weapons’ vaults to flood the continent with guns at nightfall. They can track their dollars, pounds, francs and technologies in every corner of the world but would not track their AK-47 and pump-action rifles flooding the continent? They regulate how much oil the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should pump but cannot regulate their ammunition industry? Make no mistake about it, for every conflict going on in Africa, those world powers you consider your benefactors are making serious revenue through sales of their guns and ammunition through the black market.

Whatever appear as intervention by world powers in these conflicts are but tricks to positioning themselves to exploit Africa`s strategic resources. Africa must start to challenge their hypocrisy if she must get out of the woods.

Any student of the Mandela legacies will observe that the sage’s strength of character and vision were driven by his sense of history. In his allucotus during his Rivonia trial, Mandela displayed his strong attachment to history and its essence as a parameter for the struggle. Mandela was able to rally his people behind the struggle because he would always remind them of their history, and he leveraged on the histories of struggle and warfare from other climes to be able to put up that epic resistance we now celebrate. Even when he was offered an option of personal freedom, he objected and rather insisted to remain in incarceration until the freedom of his people was granted. His stoic stance was because history was staring him at his face. In my advocacies, I have always warned of the danger of people ignoring their history. Nigeria is a classical victim of neglect of history; almost six decades after independence, we are still grabbling with how to cobble a nation from the mosaic of ethnicities and how to manage our identities.

Africa`s relationship with the world powers is still driven by imperialistic mindset. Just like the era of colonialism, world powers are scrambling for pieces of the continent. From cobalt and uranium in the Sahel, oil in the Gulf of Guinea, strategic maritime window in the east and around the horn of Africa, large subservient human market across the continent, world powers are positioning for a spoil again. But this time around it is not only European powers, the United States of America (USA), China, Russia, Brazil, and even our once colonial inmate, India are all involved.

Mandela`s life showed that a black man can also rise to greatness that made others gods in other civilisations. It cannot be disputed that his anti-apartheid struggle united the continent and provoked afro-consciousness more than anything else in the 20th Century. It was this uncommon unity that dismantled apartheid and changed the conversation in global race relations. Mandela`s altruistic nature, his mien, his vision and intellect, his resilience and sense of history all combine to make him an avatar. Mandela was large-hearted. He forgave his tormentors, and even ordered the dismantling of Africa`s only nuclear facility. That action deservedly elevated Mandela as global symbol of peace, however, with every sense of respect, I’m still struggling to agree with the sage on the nuclear issue. By that singular action, altruistic as it appeared, Africa lost an opportunity of having the boldness in diplomatic circle and a capacity to punch especially as it is now recognised, beyond peradventure, that the real power in “super power,” is nuclear power. Nevertheless, all things considered, Nelson Mandela was the greatest and the most influential African that ever lived, even greater than Mansa Musa.

My concluding message is directed to South Africa itself, and I want Ambassador Moroe to relay it home; xenophobia is an evil spirit. If Pretoria does not exorcise xenophobia now it will transform into self-slaughter in the future when the foreign targets are no more or are difficult to hit.

Mandela wouldn’t have consented to the killing of Nigerians and other Africans on the streets of South Africa. South Africans must remember their history and rise above this barbarism. More than anyone else, South Africa must reflect the Mandela nature in its national psyche. Indeed, the sage himself instructed; “And if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love.”

–Dr. Afaha is head, Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, University of Abuja