Ministerial Nominees Unveil Plans At Senate Screening

The Senate yesterday matched words with actions as it commenced the immediate screening of the first batch of the 43 ministerial nominees President Muhammadu Buhari sent to the Upper Legislative House on Tuesday.

Apparently to meet the deadline it sets for the exercise, the Senate kept to time it allotted to each nominee and successfully screened 10 of the candidates on the first day.

Except for those accorded legislative privileges and were asked to take a bow and go, it was a real drill for others, who were bombarded with questions on various national issues.

Those who were screened included the immediate past minister of Education, Adamu Adamu from Bauchi State, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) and former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers).

Others were Ikechukwu Ogar from Abia State, Senator George Akume (Benue), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Emeka Nwajuaba (Imo), Senator Adeleke Mamowora (Lagos), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), and Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra).

As former lawmakers at the national and state levels, Akpabio, Amaechi, Akume, Nwajuaba, Mamora and Sharon were asked to take a bow and go.

Even though he was asked to take a bow and go, for the five minutes he was given to speak, Hon. Nwajuaba, who has been a long-time associate of Buhari, downloaded his plans for the country. He was indeed a revelation as he deplored Nigeria’s dependence on imports and showed the key sectors the government should focus on to make the country self-reliant. He was cut short by the impressed senators, who asked him to take a bow and leave. The nominee was a member of the House of Representatives.

Akpabio did same. He dwelt on his uncommon rhetoric of “uncommon politician, uncommon governor and uncommon senator.” He told the Senate what he did with the constituency funds allocated to his senatorial district.

Speaking to journalists after taking his bow, Akpabio said that he would assist Buhari to take Nigeria to the next level.

Akpabio who said Nigeria has enough crude oil, added that there was need to increase production and revamp the refineries.

He said they would ensure a major improvement in power and revive textile companies to create more jobs.

“In the past, we have not taken a major evaluation on the jobs we create. This time around, we will work more on statistics. Unemployed graduates must be profiled because Nigeria is the footnote at the moment and we must move away from that. As a governor, almost all my aides were from different parts of the country,” Akpabio said, adding that he want to be remembered as a man who made impact in the Buhari’s government just as he did as commissioner, governor and as a senator.

Although, the Senate has a tradition that anyone who has served as a lawmaker either at the state or the federal level, once nominated as a minister won’t take questions from the Red Chamber, when it got to Sharon Ikeazor’s turn, she was asked to take a bow and go for being the only woman that was screened yesterday.

Ogar who was the first to be screened answered 20 questions from the lawmakers.

He said Nigeria can feed the world through agriculture. He said if the youths were trained, they would contribute meaningfully to the economy.

On Treasury Single Account (TSA), Ogar, a banker said that the policy almost collapsed all the banks but added that the intervention from the CBN helped.

“TSA is good for the economy because the CBN helps. When you keep monies and they are not put to use to create economic activities, there will be problems,” he said.

Ogar said that the refineries need to work maximally, adding that the best thing to do is to have more refineries.

He said Nigeria must have the will power to drive the economy, adding that even if it means sacking some people in the NNPC for the refineries to work, it should be done.

“If not, in the next 10 years, we might not have money for capital projects,” Ogar said on why the refineries must work.

On the African Free Trade Agreement recently signed by Buhari, Ogar said that it was for the entire world and not only Nigeria because of its benefit. “When free trade zones are created, goods will get markets. It is not the responsibility of government to create jobs. Government should create an enabling environment,” Ogar stated.

During his screening, Adamu Adamu said that despite the war by the present administration, corruption still persists.

“Corruption and indiscipline should be fought by the government and the National Assembly should support the president. You need to enact laws and implement them so that the fight against corruption will be smooth,” Adamu said.

Adamu said 10 million Nigerian children were out of school.

He said the number reduced from 17million in 2016, adding that efforts by some state governments let to the reduction.

Uproar As Amaechi Faces Screening

There was uproar in the Senate when the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, said that former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi should take a bow and go in view of his legislative experience.

Some senators countered that Amaechi’s legislative experience as a speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly for eight years was not sufficient enough for him to take a bow and leave the chamber.

But Lawan maintained that the Senate had resolved that any ministerial nominee who has been a senator, member of the House of Representatives or state House of Assembly would not go through drilling, but rather asked to take a bow and go.

“We have agreed on a policy on how we go about the screening, I just want to reiterate that policy and to say that we will extend the privilege to members of the legislature even at the state level.

‘’Hon Rotimi Amaechi is clever enough to have mentioned that he was Rivers State House of Assembly speaker for eight years. Besides, he was governor for eight years and the immediate past minister for Transportation, ‘’ Lawan said.

However, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) raised a point of order, saying the rules of the Senate does not recognise House of Assembly legislative experience

’’Rule 3(2) does not recognise the experience of a person who has been a state House of Assembly member, it recognises ranking senators and House of Representatives members.

‘’I was not given such recognition when I appeared before the Senate for ministerial screening despite the fact I was a member of state House Assembly earlier,’’ he said.

In his response, Lawan said that there was nothing wrong in granting automatic confirmation to former state lawmakers even if the Senate rule does not allow it.

‘’The rule Goje quoted does not recognise state House of Assembly legislative experience, but the Senate won’t shift the goal post in Amaechi’s confirmation, we would allow him to take a bow,” he said.

Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who was recognised to speak on behalf of the minority, asked Lawan to permit the senators from Rivers State to ask Amaechi some questions.

Lawan, again, rejected Abaribe’s request as he insisted that the policy and convention of granting automatic confirmation to nominees with legislative backgrounds at State level is valid.

As he tried to persuade the senators to allow Amaechi take a bow and go, more senators shouted no! no!! no!!!.

Senator Abaribe said that as much as he was not opposing Lawan’s position that Amaechi be allowed to leave the chamber, he wished to convey Rivers State Senate Caucus message to him.

According to Abaribe, among the items contained in the message from Rivers’ senators to Amaechi is the issue of the controversial neglect of the rail line in the eastern corridor.

The screening which continues today, according to the Senate, will begin with a morning section with Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Otumba Richard Adebiyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano), Ramatu Tijani (Kogi), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Senator Tayo Alaosadura, Ondo and Sunday Dare, Oyo.

At the end of the screening yesterday, Lawan charged the former lawmakers who were nominated as minister to build bridges between the executive and the legislative arms of government. He told them that they were loaned by the legislature to the executive because they are good products.