‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’

Farouk Mustapha, the Senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the last general elections, in this interview with reporters in Bauchi, speaks on why he is challenging his defeat at the Tribunal. BEATRICE GONDYI was there for LEADERSHIP.

The 2019 general elections have come and gone, what is your general assessment of the conduct of the exercise?

he elections have spelled quite a number of long-held myths about Nigerian elections in terms of their outcome. The run off to the elections was adjudged to be free and fair, and the votes of Nigerians were counted but the results were manipulated in favour of the priviledged few. The elections were initially scheduled to hold February 16, and March 2 for the 2019 presidential and the National Assembly elections, and gubernatorial, State House of Assembly and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils elections respectively. But the electoral umpire ran into logistics problems and had to announce its postponement in the early hours of the election day.

We accepted INEC’s explanation, knowing that it was geared towards validating credibility in the electoral process. But to our dismay, the outcome shocked us being the worse in the history of constitutional democracy in Nigeria. The number of post-election petitions being adjucated at the election tribunals is the good test to the credibility of the elections. If the electoral process was transparent enough, I believe that every loser would have understood why they lost and prepare better for subsequent elections, rather than heading to the tribunal.

In your opinion, was there a level playing field for the candidates across the political parties?

Well, I have observed an Improvement in the political climate, inclusive participation rights and a peaceful vote, but un-levelled playing field, intimidation of voters and lack of trust in the process undermined the fairness of the election. We had positive election campaign, during which political freedoms were respected.

I also acknowledged the peaceful and enthusiastic participation of voters on election day as they exercised their right to vote. But I am particularly concerned with the practices of some INEC staff and security personnel, such as intimidation of voters, lack of transparency in the collation of results, media bias and some problems around polling stations on election day. I note with dismay the invasion of collation centres by some prominent politicians, the abduction and inducement of collation officers to manipulate the collated results in favor of the ruling party.

You contested for and lost the Bauchi North Senatorial seat, what is your reaction to this outcome?

Yes, I contested for Bauchi North senatorial election, on the platform of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), but I did not lose the election. We were rigged out because the results declared didn’t reflect what transpired in the polling units. The result did not reflect the choices and expectations of the people of Bauchi North, and the process cannot be considered to have been credible enough to be accepted.

My reaction to the outcome is contained in the petition we submitted to the tribunal.

Going by some of verdicts delivered by the courts on the electoral matters, what is your assessment of the judiciary system so far?

We have confidence in the proceedings, most especially at this time when our Judiciary has established a reputation for itself as the last hope for the common man. However, there still exists unsettled businesses, and deferred hopes associated with the litigations ongoing in the election petition tribunals. The judiciary must know that the common man and the generality of Nigerians will not understand and appreciate the vague maxims.

All they know is that a court is a court and should do justice. Period! Therefore, the general perception of Nigerians on the judiciary especially with regards to electoral and politically related matters is nothing to write home about. The judiciary also needs to know that being in the good books of the people also has its own advantages sooner or later.

Our confidence is manifested in the gravity of the evidences we have presented to the court. And we still have more convincing facts to tender in the incoming sittings. And I believe we’ll reclaim our mandate.

Are you intimidated by the personality involved in the petition?

I don’t know what you mean by personality involved in the petition. But to the best of my knowledge, the case is between Farouk Mustapha and NNPP as petitioners, and Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, APC and INEC as respondents. Doctrine of rule of law provides that the law is supreme and that all persons are equal in the eyes of the law.

What is your expectation from the court?

My expectation is justice through the application of the provisions of the law and what the evidence proves.

The court should not leave room for suspicion, bias or favouritism. The procedures and decisions must be accessible and transparent and result of the application of the constitution.