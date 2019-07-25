Police Read Riot Act To Robbers, Bandits In Ogun

The Ogun State police command on Thursday read the riot act to armed robbers and bandits operating in the state, urging them to relocate or be crushed by security agencies in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama dangled the axe when he paraded a 2 – man armed robbery gang, which invaded campus and raped students of Gateway City ICT Polytechnic, Sapade in Isara Remo area of the state at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Commissioner of Police vehemently warned armed robbery gangs planning to hibernate anywhere across the state to perpetrate their heinous crimes to keep off the state or wait to regret their actions.

The police boss also assured that those arrested would be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as the police concluded their investigations.

The rapists, 21 – years old barbing saloon operator, Ogunleye Olatubosun and his partner, 23 years old plumber, Fadimu Titilope who were paraded allegedly invaded the female hostel of the ICT Polytechnic in Sapade where they dispossessed the female students of their valuables, including phones, laptops and gold jewelleries before they forcefully had canal knowledge of the students at gun point.

This is just as a 19 – years old boy who identified himself as Bisoye Ogunbote and his 3-man armed robbery gang, which specialized in snatching commercial motorcycles popularly known as “okada” were also paraded for conspiracy and armed robbery by the command.

The Ondo state born Ogunbote, a mechanic and his two other accomplices, Wewe Monday, a welder and an indigene of Ikale in Ondo state as well as the Delta state born Ibru Ogbeda, 20, allegedly specialized in sprinkling grinded pepper on the face of their victims before dispossessing him of the “okada”.

Makama said exposing them to members of the public was meant to serve as a warning signal for other criminals that Ogun state would not be a safe haven for criminals to hibernate.

Represented by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the CP said any form of criminal act committed within the state would not go undetected.

In an interaction with journalists, the 19-years old Ogunbote confessed that himself and his two other accomplices were intercepted by the police during an operation when they were trying to snatch a bajaj motorcycle from one Tukur Abdulahi at Ijebu Ososa town in the Odogbolu local government area of the state.

He further said that himself and two others had earlier stole two Elepac electricity generator before which they sold at a variance of N13, 000 and N7, 000 without being caught.

Meanwhile, nine other suspects, whose crimes ranged from armed robbery, cultism and trading in illicit drugs were also paraded alongside the two rapists and robbery gangs, while items which included Dane guns and assorted charms were also recovered from the suspects.