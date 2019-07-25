NEWS
SEMA Donates Relief Materials To Kaduna Attack Victims
The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has donated relief materials to victims of recent attacks in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.
Speaking while presenting the items to the victims on Thursday at Kaduna, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Maimunatu Abubakar, said 44 families were displaced while five persons were abducted.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven persons were confirmed dead in two villages of Shauru and Kadanya in the area during the attack on July. 19.
Abubakar, represented by the Director, Disaster and Relief Management, Mr Yau Mohammed, said the relief items were provided by the state government to assist the affected victims.
He listed the items to include bags of rice, Maize, mattresses, Noodles, palm and vegetable oil.
He said the gesture was to cushion the suffering of the victims who were displaced from their homes during the attack.
Abubakar added that the agency has carried out full assessment on the level of damage from the attack which found nine persons injured and five persons abducted.
Receiving the items on behalf of Shauru and Kadanya people, the Vice Chairman Igabi, Mr Jabir Khamis, commended the state government for the donation, describing it as a great show of concern to the affected communities.
He also assured SEMA of the immediate distribution of the items to the families of the victims.
Khamis called on the state government to improve on the security measures in the LGA to address the security challenges in the area.
MOST READ
Assembly Confirms Akua As Chairman, Benue Pensions Commission
Toyota To Set Up Joint Venture With Chinese Ride-Hailing Didi
We Don’t Collect Cash Payment On Service Rendered – AEPB
We Don’t Collect Cash Payment On Service Rendered – AEPB
Adamawa Records Fall In Drug Supply, Abuse – NDLEA
Uber To Unveil New Guidelines For Users’ Safety
Germany, Austria Agree On Plan To Put An End To Traffic Spat
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- NEWS14 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
- FEATURES12 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB
- NEWS12 hours ago
Kaduna Election Tribunal: el-Rufai Closes Defence
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
FG To Cede Expired Oil Fields To NNPC
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
EFCC Seals Off Okorocha’s Properties
- OPINION17 hours ago
Obono – Obla panel is harassing PEF management – Report