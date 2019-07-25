NEWS
Sheikh Al-Sudais Cautions Pilgrims Against Political Activities
Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the two holy mosques in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdul Rahman Bn AbdulAzeez Al- Sudais, has appealed to pilgrims to remain focused on acts of worship, which is the main reason of their visit to the Kingdom, and avoid getting involved in any form of political activity.
The Sheikh made the appeal during a parley with representatives of countries’ Hajj missions in Madinah.
Sheikh Sudais reaffirmed that KSA gives equal opportunity to all Muslims to perform Hajj once the persons are compliant to Saudi rules and regulations that are normally sourced from Islamic shari’a.
The learned Sheikh called upon all pilgrims to regard the supremacy of Saudi aligned school of thought once in the Holy land.
He reaffirmed that the rulings under the Saudi supported school of thought takes precedence on general activities over those of other countries or individuals while in the Kingdom.
He enjoined pilgrims to project the good image of their countries and finally urged representatives of the Hajj missions to extend goodwill message of custodian of the two Holy Mosques to their respective pilgrims.
