Shi’ite Protests: NLC Urges ‘Stick And Carrot’ Approach

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday urged the federal government to use the stick and carrot approach in handling the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and protest by its members.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement said that doing that is “no sign of weakness.’’

Waba expressed sadness over the destruction of both private and public property, injuries and deaths arising from confrontation between the police and members of the movement otherwise known as ‘Shi’ites.’

Wabba noted that the bloody conflict on Monday would not be the first or second or even third by members of the sect.

“While we support government’s right and duty to maintain law and order, we equally urge it to do so with the benefit of its previous experiences in dealing with sects.

“We call upon the government with every sense of responsibility and concern for our national security, to deal imaginatively with the issue of El-Zakzaky whom it has kept in detention in defiance of a court order to release him from detention.

“We expect the government to be firm but flexible, use the stick and carrot approach. It is no sign of weakness.”

The labour leader, while urging leadership and members of the sect to eschew violence, stressed that they should be guided at all times by fundamental principles and practices of peaceful protest.

He said the exercise of the right to protest which the organised labour has routinely exercised in spite of occasional objections had helped in strengthening democracy in no small way.

“In the years of those protests, it was guided by discipline (even in the face of provocation) and principles of peaceful engagement.’’

Waba urged security forces to be guided by the rules of engagement, saying that it was reprehensible and completely objectionable to turn against peacefully- protesting people.