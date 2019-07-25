NEWS
Toyota To Set Up Joint Venture With Chinese Ride-Hailing Didi
Toyota Motor Corp. said it will join forces with Chinese ride-hailing giant, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., by investing $600 in Didi.
The company said this on Thursday as part of its efforts to expand services in China.
The joint venture will also be joined by GAC Toyota Motor Co. Ltd, a venture already established between Toyota and China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. and will be set up as early as this fall.
The new venture will see a range of services rolled out for ride-hailing drivers and will span financing and insurance, as well as vehicles maintenance.
The project will see Toyota promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in China, the world’s largest auto market.
“We look forward to combining Didi’s expertise in large-scale mobility operations and Toyota’s leading connected vehicle technology to build a next-generation.
“We will also build an intelligent transportation framework for sustainable cities,’’ Zhu Jingshi, Didi’s Senior Vice-President, said in a statement. (NAN)
Assembly Confirms Akua As Chairman, Benue Pensions Commission
We Don’t Collect Cash Payment On Service Rendered – AEPB
Adamawa Records Fall In Drug Supply, Abuse – NDLEA
Uber To Unveil New Guidelines For Users’ Safety
Germany, Austria Agree On Plan To Put An End To Traffic Spat
