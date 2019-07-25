WORLD
Tunisia’s Parliament Speaker Sworn In As Interim President
Tunisia’s parliamentary speaker, Mohamed Ennaceur, has been sworn in as the country’s interim president, the official Tunisian news agency TAP reported.
The appointment of the interim president comes just hours after the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi
Ennaceur took the oath of office at the assembly in the capital Tunis, the agency said.
According to the Tunisian constitution, the head of the parliament can temporarily serve as president for a maximum period of 90 days.
