US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging

The United States government has imposed travel ban on some Nigerian politicians over electoral malpractices.

Although a statement by the spokesman of the US Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, on Tuesday failed to name the affected politicians, it said the travel was a necessary punishment for their involvement in election rigging during the 2019 general election.

The US government also said it remained committed to advancing democracy in the country as Nigeria marks the 20th anniversary of her democratic rule.

“As Nigeria marks the twentieth anniversary of a return to democratic rule this year, we remain committed to working together to continue to advance democracy and respect for human rights and achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations.

“We condemn those whose acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption harmed Nigerians or undermined the democratic process.

“The US government said that we would consider consequences – including visa restrictions – For individuals responsible for undermining the Nigerian democratic process or for organising election-related violence.

“To that end, the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the US for imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria.

Abubakar made the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in Abuja, yesterday.

Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the February election, commended the U.S for standing with the Nigerian people against undemocratic forces.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, saying that the efforts of those that fought for true democracy would not be in vain.