NEWS
2,269 Lagos Pilgrims Perform Umrah In Makkah.
Lagos State pilgrims, numbering 2,269, have completed their Umrah in Makkah, according to the state’s Amirul Hajj, Dr Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef during a lecture at the Lagos State House in Makkah.
The Command Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Madinah made the disclosure on Friday.
According to Abdul Lateef, the pilgrims have also completed their pre visit to Jabal Nuru, Jabal Thor, Jabal Arafat, Muna and Musdalifah.
“This is to prepare the mind of the pilgrims for the task ahead of them in the course of performing the proper Hajj.
“This will also awake the determination of the pilgrims to be ready to withstand the challenges likely to come with the exercise,” he said.
The Amirul Hajj urged the pilgrims to attend today’s Jumat service, assuring them that the state government had provided buses to convey them to and fro Masjid Li Haram.
He advised them to use the opportunity to pray for Nigeria and Lagos state in particular, for peace and development.
Abdul Lateef further urged them to stay away from any act capable of destroying their pilgrimage.
Meanwhile, Flynas Flight XY5471 has departed Abuja for Madinah with 432 F.C.T pilgrims comprising 224 males and 208 females, thus bringing the total number of pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj to 21,451 in 44 flights.
MOST READ
Businesswoman Bags 7-year Jail Term For Abusing Maid
Oil On Track For Weekly Gain As Iran Tensions Support
WAEC Releases May/June WASSCE Results, Withholds 180, 205
Olam And The Challenge Of Poultry Business
Police Arrest 9 Kidnappers In Sokoto
Erdogan Says Turkey Will Turn Elsewhere If U.S. Will Not Sell F-35 Jets
Cholera: NCDC Records 82 Suspected Cases
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- CRIME21 hours ago
Lawmaker Laments Rate Of Robberies, Kidnapping On Benin-Ore Highway
- HEALTH22 hours ago
Hepatitis B, C Major Causes Of Liver Cancer — Hepathologist
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS8 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees, Priceless Asset To Govt – Tunde Braimoh
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Man United Beat Spurs In ICC
- POLITICS19 hours ago
INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu