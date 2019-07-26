3 Abducted Civil Servants Regain Freedom In Ekiti After Paying N3m Ransom

Three persons kidnapped by some gunmen last Friday in Ekiti State, have been released by their abductors.

The victims, said to be employees of the Ekiti State Road Maintenance Agency (EKROMA) were reportedly kidnapped along Ayede – Isan Ekiti road a week ago.

The three persons, according to a family source who spoke with newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday were made cough out a sum of N1 million ransom each before securing their release.

A sum of 10 million naira, it was gathered, was earlier demanded by the abductors as ransom for the release of the trio.

The source said: “yes, they were released yesterday after they paid N1m each”.

Confirming their release, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, however, said that the trio were freed through the prompt and decisive actions taken by the police.

“Immediately we heard about the kidnapping, our men bombarded the forest located between Ayede and Isan up to Ijesamodu where they were taken to.

“We combed everywhere and when they knew we were closing in on them, they quickly released those held hostage and fled.

“Our men were very careful to avoid crossfire with the abductors, so that the hostages won’t be killed in the process and it worked out”, he said.

Ikechukwu said the police were never told whether the families paid ransom to anyone.

“I can’t confirm whether ransom was paid, because we were not told and there was no need for that with the level of strategies that we deployed.”