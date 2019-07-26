NEWS
AGA Suspends Party Chairman
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has suspended its National Chairman, Dr James Oshiariyo, over alleged acts of indiscipline and abuse of the party’s internal democracy.
Chief Obi Mac-Wilson, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, announced this at a news conference after the party’s NEC meeting in Gwagwalada.
He said the NEC unanimously agreed to appoint Mr Titus Joshua from Adamawa as the acting chairman of the party till further notice. According to him, this is in accordance with the constitution of the party.
“Having followed the basic constitutional fundamentals for the invitation of all stakeholders, we aimed at setting a standard for ensuring peace, orderliness, pragmatism and providing individual integrity. “Article 28 of the party’s constitution anchored on discipline is sincerely provided to prove any breach of the party’s rules and regulations as enunciated in the constitution.
“The obvious provisions as established in our constitution and are entrenched to avert crises arising from evident cases of aberration, negating any constitutional rules. After the party’s NEC meeting, we unanimously resolved and agreed to suspend the Chairman, James Oshiariyo, and appoint Titus Joshua from Adamawa as the acting chairman of the party till further notice.We found this to be gross indiscipline. And today we took a decision on this matter in accordance with the provisions of our constitution,” he said.
On his part, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Lagos gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections, Mr Yemi Balogun, said the leadership style of the suspended chairman violated the rules and regulations of the party.
Balogun maintained that every political party has to be organised for the purpose of winning elections and for the development of democracy in the country.
MOST READ
NEWS5 mins ago
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
CRIME17 mins ago
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
NEWS19 mins ago
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
WORLD21 mins ago
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
NEWS21 mins ago
Standard Gauge Railway Line Gets To Ibadan
NEWS23 mins ago
3 Abducted Civil Servants Regain Freedom In Ekiti After Paying N3m Ransom
NEWS23 mins ago
Makinde Pays N280m Gratuity To 100 Retirees
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS13 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS12 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- POLITICS23 hours ago
INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS13 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion