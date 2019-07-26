NEWS
Army Ordinance Corps Gets New Commander
Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade on Friday formally took over as the Corp Commander, Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps.
Maj.-Gen. Joel Unuigbe, at a ceremony held at the Division’s Headquarters in Ojuelegba, Lagos, handed over the command’s flag to Akintade, the new commander, after signing the handing and taking over notes.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the occasion was the inspection of quarter guard where the old flag was lowered and the new one hoisted.
In his remarks, the outgoing commander thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the opportunity given to him to serve in the corps.
“I appreciate the total cooperation of the personnel and soldiers throughout my stay as the corps commander,” he said.
Responding, the new commander said it was a privilege for him to be new corp commander.
Until his posting to the ordinance corps, Akintade was the Director, Procurement at the Defence Headquarters.
The outgoing commander is now the Chief of Logistics, Army Headquarters.
