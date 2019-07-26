Army Partners FHF To Construct 4000 Bed Space For NAUB

The Nigerian Army has partnered Family Homes Fund to construct 4000 bed spaces of accommodation hostel for the newly established Nigerian Army University Biu.

This was disclosed during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff Lt General Tukur Buratai by management staff of the Family Homes Fund at the Army Headquarters.

The managing director of the Fund, Arch Femi Adewole said the visit was a confirmation of the fund’s commitment to working in partnership with NA and its staff to provide affordable housing to its personnel and particularly support the Nigerian Army University Biu.

He said the fund was ready to provide the 4000 bed spaces accommodation to the school to improve standard of living.

In his response, the COAS who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans Lt General Lamidi Adeosun thanked the Fund for providing decent accommodation to the populace in line with the United Nations projections.

He further thanked the Fund for considering the plight of the Army in terms of providing conditions for decent living.

He said the Fund has demonstrated in its commitment that if humans work together, we can be able to provide decent accommodation for all as earlier projected by the UN.