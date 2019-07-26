AUN Commences Engineering Programs For Undergraduates

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has announced the commencement of six undergraduate programs in Engineering, beginning from the 2019 fall semester.

A statement by AUN’s Vice President for University Relations, Dr Abba Tahir confirmed that the University is rolling out the much-awaited engineering programs after receiving an approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The approval letter, dated 22nd July 2019 and signed by NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr. Gidado Bello Kumo, conveyed the Commission’s approval for AUN to commence programs leading to the award of Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) degrees in Chemical Engineering; Computer Engineering; Systems Engineering; Telecommunications Engineering; Electrical/Electronic Engineering; and Electronics Engineering.

Admissions have already begun for the first batch of intakes entering in the August/September 2019 (fall semester) window.

The approval followed the acceptance by NUC’s management committee of the resource evaluation reports turned in by a panel of experts which visited the university in May 2019, and which attested to the institution’s preparedness to run first-rate programs in engineering.

The University’s President, Dr Dawn Dekle, described the development as a milestone for AUN. “Our learning community is opening the doors to students who have dreams of becoming Engineers — they will add a significant voice to AUN and we cannot wait to welcome the pioneer class of Engineering students in Fall 2019″.

Vice President Tahir affirmed that the new engineering programs will maintain the same qualitative and uncompromising academic tradition for which the American University of Nigeria is famous.

The Vice President further confirmed that the University’s management and academic leaders were committed to applying to the new Engineering programs the same rigorous academic standards and sound social education which its students have received since 2005, and which have given them the competitive edge graduating from top Graduate Schools in Europe, Asia and the United States, or in building their start-up businesses.