Before Abuja Goes Up In Flames

The once quiet and beautiful city of Abuja has been rocked by violent protests in the last few weeks. No thanks to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria ( IMN) group otherwise known as the Shiites.

The Shiites are protesting the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky by the Federal Government.

Recall that the IMN leader has been in detention since his arrest in December, 2015 for allegedly causing breach of the peace.

El-Zakzaky’s arrest and detention followed a clash by IMN members with the Nigeria Army when they blocked the motorcade of Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff in Zaria. Curiously, after several courts of competent jurisdiction granted him bail, government has consistently disobeyed such orders as it has continued to keep him in detention. Angered by this position of the government, his followers had often taken to the streets in endless protests that have made life unbearable for Abuja residents.

A fortnight ago, the group took their protest to the National Assembly where it turned violent as they shattered window glasses of the security gate at the main entrance to the complex and smashed windscreens of several vehicles at the premises before leaving. The incident forced the House of Representatives to abruptly adjourned plenary for the day.

Even though the FCT Police issued a circular limiting protest in Abuja to the popular Unity Fountain, it has not stopped the group from protesting in the Central Business District of Abuja and Three Arms Zone.

However on Monday, the IMN members staged another protest and their most violent yet.

In the bloody clash, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Usman Umar and six other persons were killed. One of the victims was a journalist, Precious Owolabi, a youth corps member serving with Channels Television.

Owolabi died in the hospital where he was rushed to for treatment. The police had earlier announced that he was injured and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The irate IMN members burnt down the ambulance bay of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), private and public property, including federal government’s vehicles.

This is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by every right thinking Nigerian. A corps member’s life, who has a whole future ahead of him, was cut short by this irresponsible group. I cannot imagine what the parents of the late corps member are going through right now .

There is no trifling the fact that the Shiite group has always been lawless and their activities are always carried out without regard to laws of Nigeria. No matter what the government has done, it doesn’t warrant citizens to take the law into their own hands by taking up arms and engaging in mass arson.

Granted the IMN members have the right to protest but their rights to protest should not give them the laxity to infringe on the rights of other Nigerians. So Abuja residents should live in fear because the IMN group want to protest? This is taking public sympathy too far. For the past one week, Abuja residents living in the Karu, Nyanya and Mararraba axis of Abuja have been going through harrowing traffic gridlock every morning because of stop and search by security agents. A friend said he spent close to five hours on the road in a journey that should not last more than 30 minutes.

I don’t know if the security agents can recognise the IMN members by merely looking at their faces. This primitive method of security should be discarded by our security agencies. It still didn’t stop the Shiites members from still carrying out their protest.

The members have completely lost all public sympathy.Two years ago I remember advocating for their leader’s release in this particular column because it was the right thing to do. Last week at the National Assembly the Shiite members went about smashing vehicles and even burnt vehicles belonging to private individuals. So, the question I ask then is are those private individuals responsible for the continued detention of El-Zazakky? Don’t they know the road to Aso Rock. The only people supporting the violent protest by the Shiites are the people who have an axe to grind with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the same time, the presidency has not conducted itself very well in this matter. The federal government should have been guided by the rule of law and obey the various court orders granting El-Zakzaky bail. The government has its hands full at the moment with insecurity challenges – bandits in the north-west, Boko Haram in the north-east, farmers, herders clashes in the north-central and kidnappings in the South. So another security challenge is something we cannot afford and this particular one is right in the federal capital territory.

The government has a second chance to make amends.The Presidency last week had appealed to El-Zakzaky-led Shiite members to desist from needless violent street protests and await the decision of the court in Kaduna where their leader is currently being tried.

I strongly contend that the bail application for El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenah, seeking to travel to India for medical attention should be granted by the court. This will stop the violent protest which has led to unfortunate and painful deaths.This violent protest must stop.