Borrow Oyo N10b From Your N48b, Group Tells Makinde

A group operating under the aegis of Oyo State Egalitarian on Friday flayed governor Seyi Makinde’s proposed N10 billion infrastructure development loan which was approved by the state’s House of Assembly, urging him to demonstrate his avowed love for the state by loaning it from the N48 billion he recently declared as personal asset.

The group in a statement titled, “0yo Govt: Seyi Makinde Makes U-Turn borrowed N10bn for Projects”, the group maintained that since the governor had assumed office, he had received enough money into government’s coffer which was enough to run his government.

The statement signed by the group’s coordinator, Comrade Dapo Ilesanmi, the group said: “With less than two months after Engineer Seyi Makinde was sworn in as the executive governor of the state had took some decisions which had affected the state in both positive and negative ways.

“One of the steps taken by the state government under the watch of Governor Makinde was the recent approval of N10 Billion infrastructural loan approved by the state House of Assembly.

“From May 29 till date the state government had received two months allocation of over N9 billion and bailout fund close to N8 billion coupled with monthly Internally Generated Revenue of N5 billion in two months with cumulative total of N22 billion.

“Except the payment of June and July salaries, No concrete things that the present administration has done in regards of development of the state that warrant the Governor to borrow the huge amount at this critical period.

“In many occasion mostly especially In the build up to the March 9 governorship election in Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde as a candidate of People’s Democratic Party then said in one of his campaign that he can run a government without Federal allocation.

“Also about three weeks ago, the governor declared an assets worth 48 billion naira which came as a surprised to the major opposition party in the, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“But in a dramatic twist, Makinde sent an executive bill to the state House of Assembly seeking their approval to borrow N10 billion.

“Though, there is no crime in borrowing. Government all over the world borrow money but what you use the money for is the most important.

“If truly Governor Makinde loves this state why can’t he borrow the state he claimed to dearly loved 10billlion from the 48billion Naira he declared as asset?

“Nobody is asking him to use his personal money to run government but to bail out the Oyo state from huge interest attached to loans by Nigerian banks”, the statement reads.