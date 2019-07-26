ENTERTAINMENT
Bristish-Nigerian Actor, David Ajala Joins ‘Star Trek’ Cast
British-Nigerian actor David Ajala has been unveiled as a regular cast member in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement was made at the ongoing 2019 San Diego Comic Con.
Ajala will play a new character, Cleveland “Book” Booker, described as, “smart and capable with a natural charisma,” Deadline reveals.
His character will have a “devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out”.
Ajala is best known for his lead role in supernatural thriller series, ‘Falling Water’, which aired for two seasons, and for his starring role in Syfy’s series, ‘Nightflyers’, which ran for one season.
NAN reports that he also shined as Manchester Black in the CW’s ‘Supergirl’.
The third season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, follows the crew of the USS Discovery as they encounter new worlds and civilizations.
The season will take place a thousand years in the future from where Season 2 ended. The premiere date has not been set yet.
