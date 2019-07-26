LAW
Businesswoman Bags 7-year Jail Term For Abusing Maid
An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, in Jos, on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old businesswoman, Rita Agom, to seven years in prison for abusing her 10-year-old maid.
The judge, Lawal Suleiman who sentenced Agom however gave her an option to pay a fine of N125, 000.
Suleiman also ordered the convict to pay the hospital bills accrued for the treatment of the child.
Agom had pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Momday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on July 23, at the “A” Division Police Station by Yoyo Williams of Algadama Junction.
The prosecutor said that the convict inflected various degree of injuries on the 10-year-old, when she used an electric wire to beat her.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 206 and 222 of the Plateau State Code Law
