CAN Laments Incessant Attacks On Churches, Seeks Police Protection

The leadership of the Ogun state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lamented the alarming rate at which hoodlums invade churches across the three Senatorial districts of the state, carting away properties worth several millions of Naira without being caught.

Towards overcoming this, leadership of the umbrella body of adherents of the Christian faith in Nigeria has solicited the assistance of security operatives which included the police and Directorates of the State Security Service (DSS) in a bid to checkmate the trend.

Led by its state chairman, Bishop (Dr.) Tunde Akin – Akinsanya in company of the National Vice President (South West) of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Reuben Olu – Oke, CAN’s State Executives members from the five blocs met with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama and the state Director of the Directorate of the State Security Service (DSS), David Tuksa on how to fashion out ways of overcoming the attacks on churches in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the police command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta yesterday, CAN’s state chairman, Bishop Tunde Akin – Akinsanya told the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama that over 200 churches in the state had come under life threatening attacks of these hoodlums since the incident started.

He explained that the situation was becoming too embarrassing to the church as hoodlums had always carted away, musical instruments as well as other electrical fittings worth severe millions of naira away on each occasion they struck.

“In some circumstances, they would tie up our security guards and also rape our women in situations when they meet them at vigil. They have always escaped before we raise the alarm for police intervention.

“Over 200 churches have been torched by these hoodlums where properties worth several millions of naira were either destroyed, or carted away.

“Each time this hoodlums invaded, the always entered by jumping through the fences of the cathedral in Ijebu, went for the security watchman, seized and tied their hands before escaping”.

Other CAN area chairmen, which included Pastor Lanre Adenekan and Pastor Akin Atere explained that leadership of the Christian body and their followers do not want to resort to self-help and jungle justice that would compel them to taking laws into their hands, hence they have resolved to solicit the assistance of the two security agencies on the matter.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Makama assured that the police was ready to partner the church towards overcoming the insecurity challenges.