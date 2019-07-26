NEWS
CJN Swears In Justice Tsoho As Acting Chief Judge, Federal High Court
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday, swore in Justice John Tsoho as acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court.
His appointment was sequel to the retirement of Justice Adamu AbdulKafarati, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on July 25.
Tsoho’s elevation as acting CJ of the Federal High Court was in line with the rules that enables the most senior judge to occupy the office of the CJ when the post is vacant pending the appointment of a substantive chief judge.
Justice Tsoho who hails from Benue, was born on June 24, 1959 and appointed a judge of the Federal High Court on Nov. 12, 1998.
MOST READ
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
Standard Gauge Railway Line Gets To Ibadan
3 Abducted Civil Servants Regain Freedom In Ekiti After Paying N3m Ransom
Makinde Pays N280m Gratuity To 100 Retirees
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS13 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS12 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- POLITICS23 hours ago
INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS13 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion