CRIME
Edo SUBEB Deploys Field Officers To School Over Pupil’s Death
The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board has deployed field officers to Idumu Ague Primary School in Uromi, Esan North East local government area of Edo State, to unravel the cause of the death of 13-year-old Egbadon Overcome, a Primary 3 pupil in the school.
In a statement, chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, described the death as unfortunate, noting that the state would unravel the circumstances that led to the pupil’s death and prevent future reoccurrence.
According to her, “The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board regrets to announce the unfortunate death of Egbadon Overcome, a 13-year-old primary 3 pupil of Idumu Ague Primary School, in Uromi, Esan North east local government area of Edo State.
“The Board has sent field officers to gather information on what transpired and the circumstances that led to the death of the pupil.
“We commiserate with the child’s parents, the management of Idumu Ague Primary School and the community over the sad incident. We will ensure that the incident is thoroughly investigated and work towards ensuring that such an incident does not happen in the future,” she said.
MOST READ
Transcorp Hilton Abuja Set To Host Largest Gathering Of African Entrepreneurs
Edo SUBEB Deploys Field Officers To School Over Pupil’s Death
Obaseki Can’t Be Distracted – APC Chieftain
Foundation Launches Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Sexual Abuse
Accent Transport Bill, Senator Ashafa Urges Buhari
NAPTIP Alerts On New Emerging Tricks In Human Trafficking
Primaries: I Will Not Dump PDP – Timi Alaibe
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES24 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Boss Mustapha And Buhari’s Agenda For The Next Level
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Davido Leads Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram Rich List
- OPINION24 hours ago
Ighodalo @ 60: A Journey Of Purpose
- OPINION24 hours ago
Lessons From Mandela’s Struggle For African Liberation
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Dakuku Peterside Commends Senate On Screening
- CRIME14 hours ago
Lawmaker Laments Rate Of Robberies, Kidnapping On Benin-Ore Highway
- OPINION23 hours ago
Puff Adder: A Strategic Masterplan To Checkmate Insecurity