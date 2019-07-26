EFCC Is Responsible, Should Obey Court Order – Okorocha

Senator representing Imo West and immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has reacted to the takeover of some of his properties by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Owerri, saying the anti-graft agency is responsible and ought to obey a subsisting court order on the matter.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday, the lawmaker noted that the sealed-off properties were acquired long before he became governor of Imo state, adding that taking over of Rochas Foundation College in particular has rendered hundreds of students homeless.

“EFCC is a responsible agency and one that believes in the rule of law. Therefore, they should respect the subsisting court order and not lend themselves to be cajoled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are hell bent on tarnishing the image of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“Many of the children in the sealed school are homeless and therefore could not have been said to have gone home. The school is their home. I have personally encouraged friends and family to come home and invest in Imo, unlike other PDP members who spirit their resources outside the state. Invest in Imo is my personal creed and I encouraged my family members to attract investments into the state, which they did. That is not a crime,” Okorocha said.

He maintained that he remained unfazed with the development even though it baffled him because EFCC must have been misled into sealing off his properties even as he urged the commission not to allow itself to be used as a tool in punishing innocent children of his Foundation.

“I’m a bit baffled though, but not too bothered by the EFCC action and this is because I know that EFCC is an organised crimes investigation entity. They must have been misled into the actions taken so far. I’m sure once they are done doing diligent investigation, the truth will be revealed.

“It is well known by all Nigerians that most of these properties were acquired long before I became Imo State Governor. My Foundation has been on for many years and educating many vulnerable youths and giving them hope where none was. I appeal to the EFCC not to allow themselves to be used in hurting these young children who have been given hope for the first time in their lives,” Okorocha added.