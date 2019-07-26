End To Endemic Inequity Can Avert Violence Nationwide – Baiyewu

Abiodun Baiyewu is the executive director, Global Rights, an organisation known to expose all forms of human right abuses. In this interview with JOY YESUFU, she agrees that all forms of violence can be averted if government can ensure equity, end impunity, ensure that citizens have a sense of belonging, dignity and also include women in security and peace processes.

How does your organisation go about exposing abuses of rights?

We are a capacity building organisation. We build the capacity of activists and organisations including communities which have been disenfranchised or whose rights are in danger of being violated. The other part to our work is that we also create platforms for collaborative problem solving and participatory governance.

What does your organisation intend to achieve with the series of trainings for different people especially journalists?

Capacity building. Human rights cannot be protected or upheld in the context of not having knowledge of what those rights are or how they can be protected and one of the greatest amplifiers of social issues and human rights issues are journalists. So, if we are able to build the capacity of journalists, then they will be able to hold government accountable and create greater awareness among members of the society

How far has Global Rights gone in taking legal challenges for the vulnerable?

Legal challenges in terms of the protection of human rights for example, if you think of the Apo killing case, which the National Human Rights had stepped in on behalf of the victims of those killings, it was actually instituted by Global Rights. If you think of the instances of the many thousands of cases that have been resolved in northern Nigeria through our community-based para-legal networks, then you would also see the foot prints of our impacts.

What is your opinion on the daily killings going on in different parts of country and how can it be reduced?

First of all, let’s acknowledge that this spate of violence started a long time ago and has risen over the years but has exponentially gotten worse in the past 10 years particularly in the past six years. Starting with President Jonathan, all the way to the first term of President Buhari and in his second term, it seems to be getting worse. In a society where the rights of people are trampled on and violated, where people do not feel a sense of dignity, where poverty is endemic, violence will be endemic. A people who have nothing to lose will help everyone else lose everything and that is what has happened. The other part is that we have dealt with security issues as if it’s a one bullet fix all problem. So, we have dealt with it like a carpenter who thinks every problem should be dealt with a hammer but not so. Most of these problems have their root causes in the violation of human rights and in the endemic inequity in our society. People don’t have a sense of belonging in their country and no social security whatsoever. The other part is that corruption is not our biggest problem in Nigeria, corruption is just a seed within the fruit of impunity. Impunity and the things people get away with in this country are the very reasons people feel the need for example, to have jungle justice, while the communal reprisal continues from one end to the other. Someone comes today and then kills 50 people, then you say oh! it is ethnic violence or it is religious violence and you don’t hold a single person culpable, that community feels the need to retaliate against the people who initially attacked them and then other issues come in and complicate these issues and the conflict begins to grow. In all the geo- political zones, for all the states that are experiencing some form of violence or conflict, note that it is not a single violence and it is not a singular conflict but a configuration of different conflicts at the same time. Zamfara has at least, three different types of conflicts on going. In the northeast, while everyone keeps screaming about boko haram, there are about four different sects right in there that are causing the mayhem. The southwest is not exempted. Yes, while there is discussion around Fulani herdsmen, who, on one side, are making violence part of the economy, you also have the locals in those places who have also tapped into the economy of violence and have also gone into commercial kidnapping in such places.

What should government do at this stage?

First, ensure equity, end impunity, ensure that citizens have a sense of belonging, have a sense of dignity. Also, you need to document citizens. Millions of Nigerians are born every year and from the date of their birth till the day they die, they go totally unnoticed, undocumented and unacknowledged by their own government. In no country should this happen, so that at the end of the day, they have no access to social security and when people are not documented, you can’t trust them, if you can’t trust them, you can’t create a credit system, if you can’t create a credit system, you will remain in perennial poverty. And so the chain of poverty continues.

Do you think we can achieve a just society; does it exist anywhere?

A just society can be attained in Nigeria, an orderly just society can be attained. I keep saying to people, a lot of times, we say in Nigeria there is bad governance but I have learnt in my years and in my traverse of many countries that governments are the same everywhere. But you must be a good citizen that holds government accountable. In all the countries where governance works for them, what they have is a militant and vigilant citizenry who do not allow their government to get away with rubbish. Rwanda has gone over the edge but they are beginning to build a sand-lands country that will work. The same will speak for Bostwana eventually. When you think in the case of Rwanda, that equity is something, and they are actively working towards building an equitable society such that private schools are no longer very profitable because public education is very good and the poorest people have access to health care. If you take care of the most vulnerable, then our society starts to improve but improvements can only start from the bottom, not taking care of the rich but taking care of the poor.

Do you think if women are totally included in governance processes at all levels in Nigeria, this evil menace of killings could be curtailed better?

Yes, I think including women in security and peace processes can curtail this menace to a large extent. First of all, if you ensure equity, then half of the society feels even more represented. When you limit the participation of women, their voices will not be heard in those places but they form half of the people affected by the crises, that’s one. The other part is their nuances and the styles to leadership that come with women that are usually more effective in peace building and managing conflicts and Nigeria often loses on that.

Does Global Rights do special programmes for women alone?

Gender remains a cross cutting issue in every single project that we do. So, for example, in our project on natural resource governance, there must always be a component that looks at the impact on women that ensures that the voices of women are heard at the tables of decision making and specially notice the nuances. When you think of our project on security and human rights, it also particularly looks at the impact on women and empowers women to speak on these issues and also the leadership of women when it comes to issues of the matter. I think that our project on para legal support to women in northern Nigeria was also a very successful one. It had to do with providing services for women largely by women. Of course, there were men as well, as equal partners in society building but it was basically for women largely serviced by women as well.

Do you think this government is doing enough to convict rapists and do the victims get justice or are they doing enough to cushion the effect of being a rape victim?

Government is not doing enough. We developed the matrix for responding to sexual violence, a survival friendly matrix for responding to sexual violence, the government is yet to adapt it. VAPP has only being adapted in the Federal Capital Teritory, FCT, and a few other states, I think five other states, in a country with 36 states and the FCT, that’s very poor. The uptake is very poor and there are no social services to deal with these issues. Even our hospitals and our police officers who are first responders often don’t know what a rape kit is. So, how are you going to ensure that you are able to bring perpetrators to justice? And when these cases go to court, they are often prosecuted for a long time and there are very few convictions. It’s in recent years that judges are becoming more alert as to what the issues are and are able to ensure some level of convictions. I will say that the number of convictions in the past two, three years have risen exponentially and so, we should be hopeful, but then, government needs to do more.