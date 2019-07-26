Ending Insurgency: Between Psychological And Tactical Ploys

As the war against insurgency shifts from the battlefield to the psychological space with the attending propaganda orchestrated by the insurgents targeting the image of the military, concerns have been raised and hence, the need for the military to match tactical maneouvers with psychological operations. Psychological warfare is said to have been first used substantially by the US during the Vietnam War from 1960-1968.

Over time, there have been cases of misinformation and false reports circulating on social media platforms capable of triggering further agitations.

The Nigerian military has a reputation for outright abuse of human rights as always portrayed by the various rights organisations based in Nigeria. Though some of these allegations are borne out of ignorance due to the official secrecy nature of the military, it still gives cause to worry. Even among service men, there are allegations of hysteria, anxiety and depression due to fear of the unknown in the event they pay the supreme price. These are members of the larger society as they have relatives and dependents looking up to them.

Worried at the high use of propaganda by the boko haram insurgents to sway public opinion, the Nigerian Army sought ways of improving on its psychological operations in the ongoing fight against insurgency.

The chief of army staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai, recently received members of the National Defence College Course 27, who presented a paper on the topic, “Psychological Operations and Operational Efficiency: Social Media in perspective,’ at the Army Headquarters, yesterday.

The paper was part of contributions of the class in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, which has ravaged the country over a decade.

The course 27 therefore, recommended among other things that “the NA should direct the Department of Army Policy and Plans (DAPP) to formulate NA policy on Psychological operations.

“Task intelligence corps, DCMA and others involved to conduct a training for psychological operations.

“Task the Cyber warfare command to establish social media unit and also task the DCMA to develop a social media campaign plan.’’

Reacting on the recommendations, he said the department of Army intelligence would be supported to drive the psychological operations in order to win the hearts and minds of the populace.

Regretting the wide spread of negative reports about the Army as against positive events, he said the Army would not be stampeded in responding to mischief but rather, adopt administrative approaches to handling mischievous reports.

“We will work on improving our psychological operations. The department of Army intelligence will be supported to drive the operations,” he said.

He therefore charged the commandant of the college, Rear Admiral Mackson Kadiri, to ensure that the next set of the college researches on the theory of a failed state.

He explained that researchers have predicted that Nigeria will be a failed state in 2030, hence, the need to ensure it doesn’t happen.

“In the next course, we must explore the theory of developed/failed state,”

He therefore directed the next set to research on the topic “Developed state: The Prospects and Challenges for Nigeria in 2030.”

In his presentation on behalf of the participants, Col Thompson Ugiagbe said the research was aimed at identifying gaps in the fight against insurgency covering from year 2009 to June 2019.

He noted that irregular threats have resorted to the use of social media to win sympathy while the Army was yet to exploit the potentials of social media.

The war against boko haram insurgency is non-kinetic, the military is prohibited from using lethal force hence, the need to embark on cyber warfare or psychological operations using every other approach to win the hearts of the populace.

Col Ugiagbe said overtime, such lapses had led to operational security threats and increased public perception and image of the insurgents.

He recommended that the Army formulates a social media policy and establish a social media unit that would constantly interface with the audience.

In his reaction to the presentation, the chief of Policy and Plans, AHQ, Lt General Lamidi Adeosun, said psychological operations was a national issue, which is beyond service hence, should be fronted by the federal government.

He charged the participants to revisit the paper and review grey areas and come up with a workable document for it to be transmitted to the appropriate authority for further actions.

Nigerians are of the opinion that beyond psychological operations, the nation must address those issues that triggered the crisis in the first place.

The fabrics that hold the country have since been overstretched due to bad governance and total disregard to rule of law.

The National Orientation Agency has a great role to play, there is a high level of distrust between the government and the governed and such gaps need to be closed for us to have a common front.

This can be achieved if we change our ways of doing things, first by not just telling citizens what to do but doing what the citizens ought to do.

The Directorate of Civil-Military Affairs will also have to step up its game and ensure that there actually exists a true cordial relationship between the military and the populace and not just one bullying the other. Those behind the nozzles, doing battle must be given a sense of belonging to promote patriotism. Families of fallen heroes must have a special place in the society for the sacrifices of their breadwinners not to be in vain. Hysteria, anxiety and depression has become the order of the day for soldiers who are part of the larger society.

Everyone must matter in our scheme of things for us to achieve the desired result in this sphere of the war.