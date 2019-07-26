Group Urges PMB To Assent Audit Service Commission Bill

The Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI) and other civil society organisations have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Federal Audit Service Commission Bill to help fight corruption in Nigeria.

They maintained that the presidential assent would ensure that public resources are efficiently managed.

In his address during a press conference yesterday the executive director, PLSI, Olusegun Elemo said that the assent would improve the quality of goods and services being delivered to citizens through conducting performance audits.

Elemo said that existing laws including the pre-independence “Audit Ordinance Act of 1956” and “The Public Account Committee Act, CAP P35, LFN 2004 cannot deal effectively with modern corruption challenges.”

According to him, we believe that signing this bill into law would among other things increase citizens’ engagement in the audit process and management of public funds through making audit reports publicly available.

He also explained that the assent would provide for the first-line charge for the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation and ensure administrative independence for the office.

“The comparative analysis of Nigeria and five other countries including Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, South Africa and the United Kingdom with respect to how Audit institutions are structured in these countries, provides seamless understanding as to why corruption is at a much higher level in Nigeria.”

“Transparency International in its Corruption Perception Index 2018 rated Nigeria 144 with 27 points while Sierra Leone was rated 129, Ghana 78 and United Kingdom 11 with 80points. These other countries with less corruption have stronger Supreme Audit Institutions,” he said.

Also speaking the executive director, Step up Nigeria, Onyinye Ough said: “while other Supreme Audit Institutions examined have modern audit law to enable them to function effectively, only Nigeria’s audit office is lacking in this regard.”

She added that it would contribute toward the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“While we commend the 8th Assembly for this outstanding achievement, the gains will be consolidated only when President Buhari assent to the Bill.

“We, therefore, call on President Buhari to consider our plea and sign this very important Bill into law, this will contribute immensely to the government’s commitment to fight corruption and prevent it,” she added.

The Audit Bill was sent to President Buhari for assent on January 6, 2019 by the 8th National Assembly.