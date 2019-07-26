Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

How Desperate Britons Are Coping With Scorching Tropical Temperatures

Published

50 mins ago

on

Britons struggled to cope with record breaking temperatures as the second hottest day on record saw passengers strip off and spread out as they moaned the stifling conditions.

Scantily clad bodies lined public transport as commuters carried industrial fans with them and cooked eggs on their car dashboards with the UK sweltering in more than 100F (37.7C) heat yesterday.

One unfortunate sunbather was bitten by mosquitoes, but was unable to treat his wound when it started melting before his eyes.

Passengers were seen with full size and industrial fans on public transport while another woman was spotted ironing in the street to avoid the heat of her home.

A hospital in Nottingham put a batch of cookies inside one employee’s car – and they were ready to eat at the end of the day.

Meanwhile one woman was spotted strolling through an east London estate wearing nothing but flip flops.

 

 

Source: dailymail.co.uk

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: