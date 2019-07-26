Mailafia Seeks Repositioning Of Monetary Policies To Improve Realty Sector

Former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia has sought for the repositioning of monetary policies in order to serve the needs of the real estate sector.

To this end, he emphasised that the private sector must become the engine of growth and transformation, adding that there is a need for new roadmap and blueprint for diversification of the economy.

He disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during the CEO forum on ‘The role of Monetary Policy in Housing Finance and Development in Nigeria”, on the sideline of the 13th Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS).

Mailafia hinted that planning and budgeting remained real challenges in the country, adding that federal government’s budget for housing has been declining over the years.

The expert pointed out that in 2017, the sum of N141 billion was budgeted for the housing sector, while in 2018 and 2019, that it was N35.4 billion and N30 billion respectively.

He said that World Bank estimated in 2016 that federal government needed the sum of N59.5 trillion to close the housing gap, adding that since 2018, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been in talks with the Pension Commission, mortgage firms and other stakeholders to boost housing finance.

The expert added, “Section 89 (2) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 provides that a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) may, subject to guidelines issued by PenCom, apply a percentage of pension fund assets in the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) towards the payment of equity contribution for residential mortgage by an RSA holder”.

Highlighting the CBN conduct of monetary policy in recent years, Mailafia said that the bank focused on dual mandate which captured growth and employment, massive intervention schemes, promotion of development financing and repositioning as a developmental Central bank.

He listed some of the challenges in the sector as high interest rates, crowding-out the private sector, multiple exchange rates, weak naira and erosion of independence and autonomy.

The former CBN deputy governor said though the real estate is growing fast and is now the sixth largest in the economy, that Nigeria’s home ownership rate is pegged at 25 percent, lower than Indonesia with 84 percent, Kenya 73 percent and South Africa 56 percent.

Mailafia who was the former Chief of Staff of the 80-member African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States in Brussels and Belgium harped on the need for all levels of government to upscale physical infrastructures.

The expert further recommended that governments should build industrial clusters, hook up to global digital economy, enhance national competitiveness and fix electricity challenges.

He recommended that the national economic team should showcase bold leadership as well as to reinvent government as a smart and entrepreneurial developmental state.

Mailafia however sought the need for a holistic housing policy that puts families at the heart of the development process