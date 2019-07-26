Makinde Pays N280m Gratuity To 100 Retirees

Oyo State government has disbursed N280 million as payment of gratuity to 100 retired civil servants for 2012 on grade level one to 17 in the state.

The state Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola disclosed this during the symbolic presentation of cheques to 2012 retired civil servants held at Gratuity Hall, former Ministry of Establishments and Training building Secretariat, Ibadan.

She admonished retired civil servants to process their retirement papers on time so that they could collect their gratuity on time, noting that government would only process payment for those that had earlier processed their retirement documents.

The Head of Service, who was represented by the acting Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Adejoke Eyitayo urged retirees to stay away from fraudulent people who always negotiate a certain percentage to facilitate the payment of their gratuity which they had earned legitimately.

Agboola added that retired civil servants are enlisted for payment of gratuity base on merit, that is, the year of completion of their retirement papers.

She, therefore, advised them to use their gratuity judiciously by embarking on profitable business ventures that will take care of them and their families.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Taiwo Adekola Tanimowo commended Governor Makinde led-administration for adequate and logistics attention for prompt payment of gratuity in the state.