Medview Airline Explains Flight VL2105 Depressurisation Incident

Domestic carrier yesterday explained details of a flight incident which occurred on the 23rd of July, 2019 with 27 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

In an official statement issued yesterday and signed by the chief operating officer of Medview Airline, Michael Ajigbotoso, the airline stated that “Its flight VL2105 was on its way to Lagos about 15:10 pm on Tuesday when the Captain noticed a warning sign of cabin depressurization while descending from 32000ft altitude.

According to the carrier, the pilot quickly briefed the passengers and he referred to his check list and applied the necessary procedure to mitigate the situation.

“The oxygen masks dropped and were in good working condition for the passengers’ usage. The Captain called for priority landing because he had been on number 7 on queue. He was obliged and he made a safe landing, and the passengers were calm as it did not pose a serious danger. The incident promptly reported to the authority and investigation is ongoing”, the airline stated.

Meanwhile, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) says the Bureau has started investigation into a Medview aircraft that was involved in an incident en-route Lagos from Abuja on the 23rd July, 2019.

In an official statement issued yesterday and signed by the Commissioner of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru, the Bureau stated “Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria has been notified that an aircraft operated by Med-View Nigeria Limited, Boeing 737-500 with registration marks 5N-BQM was involved in a serious incident en-route Lagos from Abuja on the 23rd July, 2019 at about 3:07pm local time with 27 passengers and six (6) crew members on board. There was no fatality”.

AIB stated that from the information gathered so far, cabin altitude warning came ON at FL 320 followed by deployment of oxygen masks which necessitated the crew to carry out emergency descent procedure.

“Our team of safety investigators have commenced investigation”.