Ministerial Screening: GODD Urges Senate To Confirm Malami

As the screening for ministerial nominees continues, a Civil Society Organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Development (GODD), has urged the Senate to disregard calls for rejection of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami saying it was the handiwork of detractors of the fight against corruption stand of the Buhari administration.

It would be recalled that a group had on Wednesday called on the Senate to reject the nomination of Malami at the ongoing ministerial screening.

But GODD in a counter statement signed by it national convener, Solomon Adodo said such calls were unpatriotic and urged the Senate to discountenanced it adding that Nigerians will resist any sinister move to counter the ongoing fight against corruption.

“We are compelled to issue this statement following calls on the Nigerian Senate to reject the ministerial nomination of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. Indeed, we must put the records straight to ensure the applecart of good governance is not upset.

“It is a known fact that since the inception of the administration of President Muhammad Buhari, some individuals and groups that believe Nigeria is their private estate have vowed to frustrate every move of this government. That the administration insist on due process and putting a stop to corruption is something these persons are not willing to give up on. Consequently, they employ all manner of tactics to derail the administration. Their fiendish strategies range from sponsoring malicious media campaigns to malign the administration and its appointees to twisting facts to sway public opinion to their favour. We must not forget that Abubakar Malami SAN was in the forefront of the administration’s fight against corruption and this sure bloodied many a toe.

“It is on record that the war against corruption with Abubakar Malami at the helms of the Ministry of Justice as Minister and AGF did not recognize any sacred cows pinnacling in the investigation and prosecution of some Judges who had their hands mired in the filth of corruption and financial sleaze. It should not be lost on all that this dealt a serious blow to corruption on the one hand and was misinterpreted on the other hand. On the whole the message was clear that the nail had been drilled on the coffin on corruption. This in itself signalled the zenith of patriotism demonstrated by Abubakar Malami in a trailblazing fashion”, the group said.

GODD further explained that those calling for Malami’s head were I’ll informed about the issues for which they seek to crucify him.

“For the records, the recovered Abacha loot in contention and for which naysayers seek to crucify Malami for remained in the custody of the Swiss government till the recent patriotic efforts initiated by the erstwhile AGF which translated to the recovery of these funds. It is noteworthy to emphasize that looted funds where also recovered on several other fronts as a result of the onerous efforts of Abubakar Malami. It is evident that these recoveries in no mean measure contributed to the speedy recovery of the Nigerian economy from the recession it was hitherto plunged into. There is more work to be done and the cap aptly fits Abubakar Malami to courageously mount the rostrum again and frontally battle corruption and illegalities to a standstill.

“It is on this note that we chose to appeal to some civil society organisations that have been fed with half truths against Abubakar Malami to rescind from making such calls. This is because Malami has proved his worth as the Chief law officer of the Federation. The Abacha loot recovery which they are twisting facts to suggest that he did some shoddy deals would not have been recovered but for the firm stand of this unfazed Patriot.

“To rely on a mere claim by a lawyer that hiring other legal luminaries to prosecute the case was needless because he had almost completed the matter is pedestrian. And to say the lawyers were secretly paid is to say the least laughable. How do you pay for a service done to the state secretly? Was it that the amount was paid not following due process or what exactly does the claim that monies were paid secretly?”.

The group added that the President has the prerogative to appoint those he feels will help him deliver the goods and urged all well meaning Nigerians to support him to succeed in the interest of all Nigerians.