NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
The Nigerian Air Force has elevated an Aircraft man, Bashir Umar, who returned the sum of €37,000 found in a parcel at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano State to the owner.
The airman was given a double promotion to the rank of a corporal, a feat that would have taken him 10 years to achieve.
Umar, who is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team deployed for airport security duties, found the parcel on Tuesday 7 July 2019 during a routine patrol with some of his colleagues.
The Aircraftman, however, returned the money, which was said to belong to one Alhaji Ahmad, after calling a phone number he found on the parcel.
Speaking at a special event organized to honour the airman at the Air Force Headquaters, yesterday in Abuja, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said Umar displayed an uncommon act of integrity by returning the money to the owner.
He noted that the personnel also displayed the core values which the Air Force is known for.
“In this vein, a key driver of my vision which is to “Promote and inculcate the core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery”, I am proud to say that we have found in ACM Bashir the rare qualities we stand for in the Nigerian Air Force. The special promotion of ACM Bashir to the rank of Corporal today, apart from serving as a reward for good conduct is also to serve as motivation to other airmen/airwomen to aspire for such elevation,” he said
