NANS Shuts MTN Headquarters Over Killing Of 118 Nigerians

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday, closed the Kaduna and Benue offices of South African Telecommunication giant, MTN, over xenophobic attacks and killings of 118 Nigerians in the last two years.

NANS’ director, Travels and Exchange, Mr Dominic Philip, explained in Kaduna that the step was necessary to curb further attacks, looting, destruction and mindless killings of African nationalities, particularly Nigerians in South Africa.

Philip recalled that Nigeria had contributed morally, financially, diplomatically and logistically to the agitations that eventually led to the emancipation of South Africans from white’s domination.

He equally said that Nigeria played a big brotherly role by opening economic opportunities for South African citizens to invest in the Nigerian market, the biggest market in Africa.

Philip, however, noted with dismay, that instead of reciprocating the gesture, South Africa had allowed Nigerians to suffer all forms of discrimination, including murders and looting of their businesses.

“Available record has shown that the levels of attack on Nigerians is on astronomical rise, with the recent killing of Nigerians by South Africans, on July 20 increasing the number to 118 in the last two years.

“Out of this number, 13 were reportedly killed by South African Police in an extra-Judicial manner.

“It appears that the South African government is incapable of bringing their citizens to order and stopping the killings, leaving us with no option than to picket South African businesses in Nigeria until the killing is stopped.

“We, therefore, want the South African government to investigate and provide accurate number of Nigerians so far killed and prosecute perpetrators of xenophobic attacks to ensure justice for the victims.

In Benue, the association, led by its deputy zonal coordinator, Abah Owoicho Abah, condemned the incessant xenophobic killings targeted at Nigeria Nationals alongside their business outfits in South Africa.

The protesters who were in their hundreds marched from Wurukum round about closing down DSTV offices located around High level and Wadata as well as MTN offices in the State capital.

Speaking with newsmen, after the closure, Owoicho explained they have been mandated to close down all South Africa businesses in Nigeria including, MTN, DSTV and Shoprite among others.

He further explained that hence Nigerians would neither do business nor enjoy a peaceful stay in South Africa while their people here in Nigeria are enjoying all the monies and peace here, NANS, as a body, would no longer allow them to do business here while their brothers and sisters are being murdered in cold blood everyday.

“We are protesting this morning to go round and close down all South African businesses operating in the state.”

“It is very painful to see that after Nigeria supported South Africa to attain independence, and also fought so hard to stop apartheid, South Africans would decide to pay us back with evil. We will not allow any South Africa business to strive until a concrete arrangement is put in place to guarantee the safety of Nigerians in South Africa. We want to draw the attention of the International community to this dastardly act,” Owlishly stated.

Reacting, MTN Manager, Vera Obe, who said the organisation was touched about what is happening in South Africa, however appealed to the students to be calm.

According to her, the organisation is deeply worried over the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, assuring them that cogent actions are being taken by MTN in collaboration with South African government to stop the killings.