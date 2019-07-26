Ndukwe, Ahmad, Johnson, Others Make MTN’s New Board Of Directors

MTN Nigeria has announced the replacement of its entire board of directors with effect from September 2, 2019 to be led by former executive chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ernest Ndukwe as chairman-designate.

Ndukwe will take over from Dr. Pascal Dozie, who has led the board for past 17 years. This is in compliance with applicable codes of Corporate Governance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The new board members include former Nigerian pension regulator, Muhammad Ahmad, Independent Non-Executive Director; and ex-minister for communication technology, Dr. Omobola Johnson, Non-Executive Director.

Also on the board are: ex- chief executive officer of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Andrew Alli, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Michael Onochie Ajukwu – Independent Non-Executive Director; Mr. A.B. Mahmoud, SAN, Non-Executive Director; and Mrs. Ifueko Okauru, MFR – Non-Executive Director.

The rest are: Mr. Rhidwaan Gasant, Independent Non-Executive Director; Mr. Ralph Mupita, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Paul Norman, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Jens Schulte-Bockum, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Rob Shuter, Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Karl Toriola, Non-Executive Director.

Acknowledging the vital contribution made by the outgoing directors over the last 18 years, MTN Nigeria CEO Ferdinand Moolman said: “On behalf of MTN Nigeria, I would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to our pioneering Chairman, Pascal Dozie and the outgoing Directors.

“Our journey over the last 18 years has been incredible, and it would not have been possible without the initial entrepreneurial spirit of our founding directors, and their unfailing and dedicated support for MTN Nigeria’s vision over the years. I could not have asked for a more supportive, knowledgeable and experienced group of advisors.”

Other members of the outgoing board include: Col. Sani Bello (Rtd), Vice Chairman; Chief Victor Odili, Mallam Ahmed Dasuki, Mr. Babatunde Folawiyo and Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR who are Non-Executive Directors.