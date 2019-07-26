EDUCATION
NGO Tasks PMB On Loan For Tertiary Education
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to include tertiary education loan in the education policy in order to provide opportunities for the teaming youths from poor families in the country to also access tertiary education.
The call was made by a non-governmental organisation under the name, Good Leadership Support Initiative [GLSO] at a press conference in Abuja yesterday.
The chief executive officer of the group, Bridget Torbua in her address commended the president for encouraging governors of the 36 states of the federation to effectively implement the compulsory and free Universal Basic Education for primary and secondary schools.
Torbua said there’s an urgent need for the federal government to provide opportunity for the less privilege to also acquire quality education, adding that getting these youths education would help to curb the prevalent surge of anti-social behaviours such as kidnapping, human trafficking, drug abuse, banditry, corruption etc.
“Their tertiary education would address inequality in the society, break the circle of poverty in families and would also create employment and job opportunities.”
She further said, “Tertiary education loan can be achieved in two ways; either by mean-tested or universal. Mean-tested loan is a situation whereby loan given to very poor, while universal loan is given to everyone who needs it, whether poor or rich.”
