AFRICA
PMB Attends Liberia Independence Anniversary
President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebration of the country.
Apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, President Buhari according to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu will receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.
The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.
President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe states respectively, as well as the permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials. The President is expected back in the country later today.
MOST READ
Transcorp Hilton Abuja Set To Host Largest Gathering Of African Entrepreneurs
Edo SUBEB Deploys Field Officers To School Over Pupil’s Death
Obaseki Can’t Be Distracted – APC Chieftain
Foundation Launches Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Sexual Abuse
Accent Transport Bill, Senator Ashafa Urges Buhari
NAPTIP Alerts On New Emerging Tricks In Human Trafficking
Primaries: I Will Not Dump PDP – Timi Alaibe
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES24 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
-
COLUMNS23 hours ago
Boss Mustapha And Buhari’s Agenda For The Next Level
-
ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Davido Leads Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram Rich List
-
OPINION24 hours ago
Ighodalo @ 60: A Journey Of Purpose
-
OPINION24 hours ago
Lessons From Mandela’s Struggle For African Liberation
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Dakuku Peterside Commends Senate On Screening
-
CRIME14 hours ago
Lawmaker Laments Rate Of Robberies, Kidnapping On Benin-Ore Highway
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Puff Adder: A Strategic Masterplan To Checkmate Insecurity