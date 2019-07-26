Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries

President Muhammadu Buhari has been tasked to return some former ministers who made the list of ministerial nominees to their former portfolios.

Former governorship candidate in Rivers state and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tonye Princewill made the appeal on Friday in a press statement he issued in Abuja.

Princewill averred returning them to their former ministries would pave the way for continuity and stability of policy in some of the ministries.

He said: “The release of the Ministerial list and the speedy commencement of nominee screening by the Senate is significant for several reasons but I want to use this opportunity to thank the President for not only bringing in fresh faces with good records, but returning a few good men and women who have proved themselves not only diligent to their work, but committed to their people.

“First on the list of returnees of course is my friend and Brother, Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation. His contributions to the party and this government, including what we have suffered here in Rivers state, make his own nomination and his now successful screening, all the more sweet. We thank the President for standing by him. He will more than justify your confidence.

“While we await the screening of significant others and the assignment of portfolios, it is worthy to note that continuity in areas where we performed is the surest way to consolidation. I look forward to seeing the returnees in familiar roles, while the newcomers hit the ground running.”

He also urged the party chieftains in his home state of Rivers for the sake of peace and progress of the oil rich state.

“Time is not on our side. Nigerians need results. There will be no honeymoon period.”

“Which is the more reason why we in the ruling party need to bury all our political differences within our APC family and join hands, especially here in Rivers state. If we cannot learn from our mistakes, we will be doomed to repeat them.

“Anywhere we find a brother or a sister, let us do our little bit to provide them support. To our members and to our fellow Nigerians I say, let’s be positive, no list is perfect, but the pursuit of perfection is itself a major motivation. “

Thirteen of the former ministers made the list of 43 nominees sent to the Senate, among whom are former Information Minister, Lai Mohammed; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; his counterpart in the Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige.