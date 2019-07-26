Sokoto Cement Declares N31.7bn Revenue For 2018

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria PLC also known as Sokoto Cement has declared a gross revenue of N31,721,962,000 billion for the year-end 2018, compared to N19,588,261,000 revenue of 2017.

CCNN’s Profit After Tax stood at N5,863,716,000 in the year under review. That is higher than the N2,918,935,000 that was generated in 2017. The Profit After Tax recorded in 2018 was the highest ever in the history of the company.

In view of that, the shareholders approved the payment of 40k as dividend per share for the year.

Speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday in Abuja, its chairman, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu said the company also recorded its highest domestic and export sales during the year, which he said was facilitated by the additional output from the enlarged entity.

A detailed review of the company’s account report showed that profit before income taxes stood at N7591,667 billion. N1,860,347 billion was paid as income tax, resulting in a comprehensive profit (after tax income) of N5,863,716 billion.

The company’s total assets grew from N24,648,676 billion in 2017 to N347,746,456 billion in the 2018 financial year, representing 1,311 per cent growth in company assets.

Correspondingly, the total liabilities of the Cement Company grew by 39 per cent, which implies that from N12,325,166 billion in the previous year, its liabilities rose to N14,258,768 billion.

Consequentially, shareholders’ fund grew to NN333,487,688 billion from N14,412,207 billion in 2017, representing 2,214 per cent growth.

“Our quality remains one of our strongest selling points,” the Chairman said, restating the management’s commitment to delivering an excellent product to the construction industry at competitive prices.

Chairman of Trusted Shareholders’ association, Mukbtar Mukbtar said “We will continue to cooperate with the board and entire management of the company to ensure a higher result and more dividends for the company. We remain grateful to the chairman and his team for their performance.”

President of De-Impressive Shareholders’ association, Pastor Olagoke Samson Olusegun commended the company management for “this impressive performance in 2018. By this results, CCNN stands tall over and above its peers in the industry who couldn’t even post positive result in 2018. CCNN management has proved that the workers are well motivated as manifested in the output for the year.”