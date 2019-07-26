Standard Gauge Railway Line Gets To Ibadan

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Transport Mallam Sabiu Zakari has said that the two Standard gauge railway lines has been extended Agbado to Ibadan while civil work is ongoing Agege and Ebute-Metta Junction.

He made this remarks on Friday at Adumbu in Ogun state after inspection of the ongoing construction of Lagos to Kano standard gauge railway line.

The Permanent Secretary noted that some challenges were identified at Ifo Local government area due to the topography but that officials China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and the Consultant have identified the problem and remedial measures are put being put in place to relocate the gas pipelines and avert any damage of the tracks.

Zakari expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far done by the contractor handling the project.

The Chairman Board of Directors Engr Ibrahim Alhassan Musa also expressed satisfaction over quality of work adding that rail construction is an engineering work and identified could be sorted out along the line.

Meanwhile, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has commenced laying of standard gauge railway tracks from Iju to Agege while some of the structures on the “right of way” between Agege and Ikeja have been demolished.

For instance, the Fence at Foursquare Gospel Church and Ikeja Local Government Council Area have been pulled down.

Also the second narrow gauge tracks from Oponsuru to Yaba with the exemption of Agege railway station has since been removed to pave way for laying of standard gauge tracks.

It was gathered that the second narrow gauge track at Agege was left because the station is central where trains coming from opposite directions can stop for crossing one another.

Recalled that Managing Director of the Corporation Engr. Fidet Okhiria had after inspection of the Lagos to Ibadan Standard gauge railway line alongside Chairman of the Board Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan said the passenger train service will commence at least from Agege to Ibadan by September this year.