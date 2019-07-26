Tanzanian President Defends Hydroelectric Dam As Construction Starts

Tanzanian President John Magufuli defended the construction of a controversial hydroelectric dam in a UN-protected nature reserve on Friday, insisting he was serious about conservation.

“Tanzania has large tracks of land put aside for conservation, therefore, no one in the world should teach Tanzania about environment conservation,” he said as he laid the foundation stone for the dam.

The construction of the dam in Stiegler Gorge is being carried out by two Egyptian companies at an estimated initial cost of 3.9 billion dollars.

The hydroelectric plant would more than double current power capacity and is scheduled to be finished by 2022.

In December 2018, UNESCO expressed its “grave concern” over the plans in Selous Game Reserve, which the UN agency gave World Heritage status in 1982.

Covering an area bigger than Switzerland, the Selous Game Reserve is home to a wealth of flora and fauna and is considered one of the last great untouched wildernesses on the continent of Africa.

Conservationists have criticised the project for threatening the local environment, but the Tanzanian government argues that the dam is essential for providing adequate energy to the East African country.

Magufuli said at the foundation laying that the project would actually benefit conservation, because more access to electricity meant less tree felling for charcoal, which many Tanzanians depend on for cooking.