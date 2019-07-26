Transcorp Hilton Abuja Set To Host Largest Gathering Of African Entrepreneurs

Transcorp Hilton Abuja is set to host the 2019 edition of the annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum on its extensive grounds. The hotel will be playing host to over 5000 entrepreneurs and guests drawn from all over the world at the Forum, scheduled for Friday 26, and Saturday 27 July 2019.

Also expected at the Forum are Heads of State of Senegal, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo; and global business and thought leaders.

The Forum, which has the distinction of being the largest gathering of African entrepreneurs, will feature insightful discussions about topical issues on entrepreneurship in Africa, amongst other things. The event will also feature the launch of the iconic UBA Marketplace, an innovation of Africa’s global bank, the United Bank for Africa Plc, to showcase and buy goods and services from entrepreneurs drawn from various African countries.

According to Owen Omogiafo, MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels, “Transcorp Hilton Abuja has a cherished history of successful hosting of high profile international events and we are honoured to be hosting the 2019 edition of the annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum and the UBA Market Place. We will surely bring this cherished history of service, excellence and experience to bear on the Forum.”

Similarly the General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, said, “We are known for being leaders in delivering customer-focused service to all our guests. I would like to assure all the delegates of enjoying exceptional hospitality experience during their stay with us”.