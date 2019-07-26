NEWS
Truck Driver Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Crushing Man To Death
An Abeokuta High Court on Friday sentenced a truck driver, Monsuni Waidi, to death by hanging for killing a passenger.
Delivering judgment, Justice Abiodun Adeyemi convicted Waidi on the two counts of reckless driving and murder.
Akinyemi held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.
He held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore, sentenced Waidi to death by hanging
NAN reports that the state prosecuting counsel, Adekunle Sodeide, said the convict committed the offence on May 22, 2012 at Elepa village, along Papalanto Sagamu road in Ogun.
Sodeide said the convict was who was drunk, drove his truck recklessly and hit the motorcycle transporting Mutiu Oluwasegun, the deceased.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 316, and 319 of the Criminal Code, laws of Ogun 2006.
The convicts, who had been standing trial since 2012, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
