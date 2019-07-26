UI Best Students Relish Glo-Huawei ICT Reward Packages

As telecommunications giant, Globacom, continues its schools’ empowerment project in conjunction with global ICT solutions provider, Huawei, the University of Ibadan and five of its most outstanding students on Tuesday, received routers with android phones pre-loaded with data.

The students who benefitted included Henry Oluwatosin Ogunrinde of the Department of Computer Science; Oladokun Sunday Obasanjo, Department of Human Nutrition; Blessing Oreoluwa Adekunle, Library, Archival and Information Science Department; Goodness Timothy Okunsanya of the Department of Communication and Language Arts and Esther Oluwafolakemi Ogunkale, Department of Sociology.

Globacom’s state manager, Activations, West Territory, Mr. Bidemi Emmanuel explained during the presentation that Globacom was desirous of aiding the course of scholarship and research in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, hence, the donation of the routers to the premier university.

He encouraged members of the university community to explore the opportunity of the company’s on-going week-long data clinic within the school to upgrade to Glo 4G in order to enjoy the new speed of life as well as the memorable communication experience available on the network.

Mr. Emmanuel also said that the availability of Glo 4G in all tertiary institutions is a validation of Globacom’s widest and most reliable 4G coverage across the country.

Responding, the deputy vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Adebowale Oyebola who stood in for the vice chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, lauded Globacom for the gesture saying that it would encourage research and motivate the students to be more committed and serious in their academic pursuits.

He said: “So many other companies have had profitable dealings with the University of Ibadan but only few of them have ever ploughed back as Globacom has done.” He added that the institution conscientiously selected students who have excelled in both character and learning from different faculties of the school as beneficiaries of the Glo-Huawei Smartphones.

Professor Oyebola therefore charged other students of the school to eschew any behaviour that could tarnish the reputation of excellence and diligence, which the school has been reputed for since it was established in 1948. Speaking on behalf of his fellow beneficiaries, Oluwatosin Ogunrinde expressed gratitude to Globacom for the award of the pre-loaded android phones and prayed for further accomplishments by the company.