UNDP-GEF Trains Extension Workers On Good Agricultural Practices, Others

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and Global Environmental Facility (GEF), Trust Fund, has commenced training for extension workers on rice groundnut based Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), and family nutrition.

LEADERSHIP reports that about 100 extension workers drawn from Nassarawa and Benue are currently been trained.

The three-day training facilitated by Women Farmers Advance Network (WOFAN) and National Programme Monitoring Unit (NPMU) is themed: Training on rice and groundnut based Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and family nutrition.”

Speaking during the training, Mrs Udumma Nwokike, of the Environment, Energy and Climate Change of UNDP, said the training was based on groundnut and rice agricultural good practices and family nutrition and one of the projects that had been implemented in some states as part in meeting the SDG’s goal for zero hunger.

Nwokike, while noting that UNDP was ready to support states that were implementing the food draft security project on sustainable food security in Nigeria, she said; “we are in total support of this project to encourage them to be dedicated and ensure the success of the programme knowing the importance of food production.’’

“We are here to pledge our full support to government partners, especially the northern states and some places within the savannah that take sustainable food and food security seriously.

“We are here to support farmers and work with the seven states.”

She appealed to the participants to impact the same knowledge on rural farmers to improve on their agricultural practices by implementing the right procedures and processes of good farming.

The Founder, WOFAN, Mrs Salamatu Garba, said the training would give the extension workers additional skills such as referral training to awake and stimulate their thinking on how to promote climate smart agriculture.

While explaining that the project is for northern Nigeria where drought is a problem, she said there have been lot of improvement from the farmers, adding that rice that was produce by women laborers on farms who have graduated to become farm managers, have told their stories when they were working as laborers earning N250 per week.

She said: “Today, they own their own farm own the process own the action plan and support the process, so for every value chain of the program we are training both women and youths and there is nothing we are leaving behind up to packaging so value has been added to rice and groundnut.

“We are sharing experience in a participatory discussion for good agricultural practices on how to apply pesticides and advise farmers in return so we can get maximum yield.’’

Also speaking, one of the participants from Benue State, Mrs Ike Janet, express hope that the training would stimulate their thinking on how to promote climate smart agriculture.

She added, “We are sharing experience in a participatory discussion so they will have all the good agricultural practices where and how to applied pesticides.

She also appealed to UNDP to provide them with the facility they can use to process the rice and groundnut they have provided for them to cultivate, so as to achieve good output.