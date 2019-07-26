We Will Not Mobilise Fake Foreign Institutions – NYSC DG

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has vowed that fake foreign institutions would not be mobilised for service, as it has been observed in recent years that the quality of some of the graduates presenting themselves for mobilisation from foreign institutions, especially in Africa, did not meet the needed manpower quality to actualise the national dream.

The DG made this disclosure during the 2019 one-day interactive meeting between NYSC management and registrars of Foreign Corps Producing Institutions in some African countries, yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the development constitutes risks and increases the vulnerability of the economy and social wellbeing. “I wish to place on records that in recent times there have been an upsurge in the number of graduates who cannot defend the Degree Certificates. Some of them can barely read, write or speak English.

“In order to check this ugly trend of Certificate racketing, we recommend that the Federal Ministry of Education should liaise with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that all Degree and HND Certificates obtained outside the shores of Nigeria are authenticated at the Nigerian Consulate in the country of study.

“Furthermore, all institutions found culpable in the sale of Degree Certificate will be blacklisted. I strongly believe that with sheer determination to do things the right way, our dear country will gain positive development for the good of our posterity.”

Similarly, the permanent secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Chinyeaka Ohaa has justified every step being taken by the managers of the scheme to enhance its operational efficiency.

Ohaa said, “The role of educational institutions is critical to the provision of qualified manpower for various sectors of our economy. While institutions in Nigeria are constantly subjected to the regulatory control of relevant agencies of government, especially on quality assurance, it is important that we equally forge mutually beneficial relationship with foreign institutions being patronized by our compatriots. This is to ensure that the products of such institutions meet the basic requirements that will enable them function effectively in various sectors.”

Earlier, the director Corps Mobilisation, Mrs Nnenna Ukonu, stated that this is the first time Foreign Corps Producing Institutions are meeting with NYSC Management to rob minds and set a road map for a seamless mobilisation process.