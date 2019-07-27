Bayelsa Guber: Obj Can’t Determine Who Emerges As Bayelsa Gov – Kpodoh

Chief Perekeme Kpodoh ,the former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa Government, has dismissed as ‘unacceptable the alleged consultation meeting by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over who emerges the flag bearer of the party ahead of the Governorship election come September 2nd.

According to Chief Kpodoh, though the issues of consultations is an internal matter of a party and allowed under a Democratic process, the meeting and endorsement of a particular candidate for Governorship of the state from the Otta farm in Ogun State will not be acceptable to the people of the state.

Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, who was reacting to the claims by some politicians in the state that the duo of Gov. Seriake Dickson and Former President Good luck Jonathan met with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to resolve issue of PDP flag bearer in the state, said past endorsement done by the former Presidents have failed the people of the state whose leg the shoe pinches most,’ it is unacceptable. They cannot bring a governor that has failed the people and left the people in a state of frustration.

‘Politicians cannot give us a Governorship candidate without the knowledge of what Bayelsa people are feeling. Past candidates endorsed in the past have failed the people. Bayelsa State have learnt a lot. All those they have been only cart away money for themselves and their god fathers. The State has become a state in darkness with uncompleted projects everywhere.’

‘ They have gone to Otta again. That is what happened when they brought in the man who headed NDDC before with uncompleted projects everywhere. Then, NDDC was lucrative and no god father was able to caution them. The people they are advocating was in charge of all the investment monies brought by foreign interest that wants to partner abd invest in the Niger Delta region. But those monies till today are unaccounted for. Are they bringing them again to plunge the region into looting and poverty?’

‘If the PDP think they have a god father somewhere, they should know that the APC also have a god father in the present President, Muhammad Buhari. It is high time the government change from PDP to APC in the state..’

‘ For 22 years, Bayelsa don’t have roads, no power and there is abject poverty written on the faces of the people. When you come into the state today and that single uncompleted road is blocked, everyone will be stranded. And Bayelsa have gotten trillions of naira meant for development but nothing ever get done. It is high time Bayelsa people take their destiny on their hands and choose candidates with the right vision to build a bayelsa of our dream.’