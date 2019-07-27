Buratai Charges Army on Regular Exercise, Sporting Activities

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has urged personnel of the Nigerian Army to keep fit and exercise regularly by engaging in sporting activities.

Buratai gave the charge on Saturday at the inauguration of the remodelled Rhino Golf Club, 3 Division Nigeria Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

The COAS, who was represented by Maj John Malu, Commander, Corps Engineers, also enjoined men and officers to, in addition to other games, learn the game of golf.

“The game of golf is all about ethics and tradition just as the Nigerian Army.

“I always tell people that no game can surpass golf, because the game has nothing to do with age.

“It is not just a game; it is a special game that brings people of all shades and character together,” he said.

He stated that it was in realisation of the importance of golf that he recently directed the establishment of the Eagle Golf Course at the Musa Yar’adua Barrack in Abuja.

Buratai said that apart from the establishment, he encouraged officers to register as members.

He commended the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, for his commitment to renovating the Rhino golf course, saying the course could stand among the best in the country.

“I commend all efforts in rehabilitating and renovating the golf course.

“This will further encourage golfers in and around the state, and the country in general, to always come for kitties and tournaments,” he said.

In his remarks, Angbazo said that the renovation and remodelling of the golf club was made possible by the COAS, who did not only approve it, but also made the funds available.

The GOC further said that since the resuscitation of the Rhino Golf Club, the number of members had been increasing.

He said he recently joined the league of golfers and that he had been practicing regularly, wishing to continue till he attained zero handicap.

Angbazo commended the captain of the golf club, retired Maj.-Gen. Oluwaseun Oshinowo, for his untiring efforts at ensuring that the club was kept alive.

Oshinowo, in his remarks, thanked Buratai for ensuring the renovation of the club.

He also commended Gov. Simon Lalong for his consistent and inspiring gesture toward the golfing community in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Rhino Golf Course was constructed in 1992 and was officially commissioned by former President Ibrahim Babangida in 1993. (NAN)