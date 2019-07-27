Gov Ayade Congratulates Jeddy Agba On Ministerial Nomination

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has congratulated Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba on his nomination as minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, quoted Governor Ayade as describing Agba’s nomination as a big plus for Cross River.

“I heartily congratulate my brother and friend, Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba, on his nomination as Minister.

“It is a fitting nomination and a big plus for Cross River, considering Jeddy’s track record of service to Nigeria. And I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear on any ministry he is eventually assigned,” the governor said.

While expressing optimism that the ministerial nominee will make Cross Riverians proud as a minister, Governor Ayade called for closing of ranks across party divides to give Jeddy the needed support to succeed.

“The interest of Cross River comes first. Let us therefore, rise above party and ethnic affiliations to give one of our own, our son, the necessary support he needs to succeed as minister,” he further stated.