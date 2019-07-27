Governors’ Wives Back Aisha Buhari On Protection Of Women, Children

Wives of Governors of the 36 states in the country have thrown their weight behind the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on the need to urgently take proactive measures to stem increasing cases of violence against women and children.

It will be recalled that the president’s wife had recently called for action to be taken to forestall rising cases of sexual abuse against women and children.

According to a statement released at the weekend on behalf of the Governors’ Wives, which was jointly signed by wife of the chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; chairman, Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, Mrs Amina Abubakar and chairman of Southern Governors’ Wives Forum, Mrs Betty Obaseki, they noted that the call had become expedient following daily reported cases of rape, violence, sexual harassment and murders of women and children.

This is even as the wives of the state helmsmen lamented that even women and children with special needs have become targets of sexual violence.

The statement reads: “As concerned mothers and citizens, we hereby call on the inspector general of police to direct the Nigerian Police to treat rape and defilement cases with the speed and seriousness such cases deserve, in order to ensure justice for victims”.

“We are also requesting that the Nigerian Police should be tactful and supportive in the handling of alleged sexual offences and take measures to prevent the intimidation of victims by families and associates of suspects.

“We are also appealing for Rape and Sexual Offences desks to be created in police stations across the country where they do not exist, and that appropriately trained personnel are designated to provide timely support for victims.

“We implore the Attorney General of the Federation as well as State Attorney Generals to fast track cases of rape and defilement. We also urge the setting up of Special Offences Courts for rape and defilement cases, and for such cases to be charged to the courts and heard without undue delays.

“We beseech the Minister of Health to ensure the provision of timely, sensitive and comprehensive medical services to victims of sexual violence. We plead that all medical facilities be equipped with Rape Kits and Post- Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent rape victims from contracting HIV. It is also our hope that professional counselling services can be made available to sexual violence survivors.

“We appeal to the National Assembly, executive governors and State Houses of Assembly to facilitate the passage of laws to protect women and children from violence and abuse. Where legislation already exists, we call for political will in the enforcement and implementation of such laws. In this regard, urgent medical attention, shelter, counselling and other support mechanisms for survivors are important.

“We plead with all political, religious and community leaders to speak up against the abuse of women and children.